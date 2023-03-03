Spelling Bee to Buzz in Illiterate Brains

Later this year, American politicians from all sides of all aisles will have to undergo a mandatory basic math and spelling test, which is usually designed for Fourth Graders.

There have been too many dumb things said by certain politicians (to be named nameless) and this is worrying to some.

An aide for a prominent senator said, “Well, it’s called ‘Political Science’ and yet very few politicians even have a degree in it, much less know that politics is a science. They figure if you can bad-mouth your opponent better than your opponent can bad-mouth you – that’s all a politician needs to know in order to rule a piece of the nation. How else can you explain Trump getting elected? If there’s no intelligence behind the vote, then morons will have morons to vote for and be a half-assed criminal president. You reap what you sow.”

As an American, can you spell “theatre”?

Do you know how many people there are on this planet right now?

Can people, say from WW2 Germany (which is the past), be resurrected to become your generals in the present?

Does bleach cure diseases?

What do Chinese balloons look like and should they be allowed to float over American military bases?

When trains blow up in the forest, do they make a sound, and can anyone hear the explosion?

All these and even more “difficult” questions will be asked and each politician has to show their work and have a passing grade. A ‘D’ is not a passing grade. The bar is set very high for this test, since these people run the country, so there will be a lot of complaining and protest from those idiots who don’t like being tested in how deep is their idiocy.

If there are spelling mistakes in this report … yes I can – and so can you!