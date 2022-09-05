Mum has no good photos of her Children going back to school

Mother of two Geraldine McWhirter has no good photos of her children Sasquatch and Diptheria to post on her social media for their first day back at school.

'It was a disaster she said 'All of the other mums will have photos of their kids looking clean, happy and smiling to put up on Facebook, but I don't. There was a photo with Sasquatch with shoe polish all down his nice new shirt, and another one where Diptheria had a Weetabix in her hair. I mean, I love my kids, I really do, but sometimes on days like this, I wish that I could return them.'

We don't want to tell Geraldine this, but as well as having incredibly bad, ill-thought-out names, her children just aren't photogenic.