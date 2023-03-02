Let the truth be known, wake up humanity!

News of the World: Governments are entrusted by the people of their nation to solve problems. Unfortunately, government's cause more problems than they solve.

On a common day two ordinary people were arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County.

What does this have to do with human kind? Its a story about everybody on this Earth.

Why do people make the wrong decision's? Because they're trapped in an endless cycle of poverty and desperation created by world governments. People wake up each morning on the hustle to stay alive in our so called modern society. Something is wrong and government is responsible.

Government is suppose to represent the people. Government's need to create government corporation's to offer ex-convicts and homeless people work, to reduce crime by 80 percent. So why isn't government doing something like this? Because government is wrong. They have power that come from the tax system and they refuse to help the public with innovative solutions.

Hopefully, people in the far future will be smart enough to work as elected officials and they will be smart enough to solve every problem in society. A lame duck humanity can't last forever. As human intelligence increases so will solutions increase. It's all elementary, it's all about evolution and change.