Blinken says Zelensky will ride HIMARS missile into Ukraine to jack up support for the war

Mr. Zelensky himself has added the trip will do him a world of good since he is tired of merely talking all the time.

Secretary of State Blinken meanwhile has received strong support for this idea from President Joe Biden and his special advisor Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State.

“I would do it myself except that would leave the White House and the Globe without my leadership for much too long,” the President has said.

An accompanying jet will whisk Mr. Zelensky away to safety just before the Himars explodes in the vicinity of Sebastopol.

With a final salute astride the Himars, Mr. Zelensky will activate his parachute cord, lift strongly up into blue skies, and the jet will take it from there.

Secretary Blinken again:

“The encouragement to allies will be immeasurable. Count on hundreds of World War One tanks in storage going to Ukraine. We even have paper manuals for training the troops on how to use them.”

The President:

“Now, as I said, our support for this war is never-ending—at least until summer."

"We do need to see some progress, however, in Ukraine's re-taking, say, Crimea, from the Russians.”

“If not, then we must think about a deal of some sort. As with Minsk III. Or would that be II?”

Zelensky:

“Should I wear my traditional jersey, do you think. With camo pants and paratrooper boots? As to a follow-on concert—possibly!”

President Macron of France has maintained he too would ride the missile, right behind Mr. Zelensky's back, except that the technology for rescuing two is not yet developed.

Ms. Nuland has said that she would be quite willing to drop herself with leaflets into the war zone if she could get the President to agree with it.

But Mr. Biden has declined this proposal. “We could drop her into selected areas of Europe, I think, that might be wavering. As with Germany.”

Mr. Johnson of England, formerly prime minister and aspiring to return to that post, has offered to officiate the lift-off of the Himars rocket.

“I will give the signal for its release,” he said, “and stand at salute while Mr. Zelensky traverses to the target area."

"God bless the Queen! I mean the King!”