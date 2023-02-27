Joe Biden’s Teeth Look Fine, But His Gums Have To Come Out

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 27 February 2023

image for Joe Biden’s Teeth Look Fine, But His Gums Have To Come Out
Teeth Look Fine, But No Gums

BILLINGSGATE POST: Nothing - and I mean nothing - is worse news than hearing your dentist say, “Your teeth look fine, but your gums have to come out,” after viewing your X-Rays.

WTF!!

Hey! Maybe the next time you stuff your pie hole with sugar and go to bed without flossing, you’ll think about it.

Take Joe Biden, for instance. Every time he opens his mouth, all you see is a mouth full of teeth. The guy can’t even read off his Teleprompter without a stumble or two. That’s his gums sending a message: “Let me outta here!”

To the casual observer, it might appear that someone ruined a perfect horse’s ass when they put teeth in his mouth. He doesn’t take it personally, though. None of those ivories belong to him.

While you’re at it, check out his gums. You can’t buy gums.

Dr. Slim: “Once you get by the halitosis, the rest is easy.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Please count me out.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Joseph Biden

