CEO of Packers will take to dark retreat following Aaron Rodgers' example

Packers CEO Mark H. Murphy has said he is greatly attracted to the idea of a darkness retreat in Oregon.

This following his star QB Aaron Rodgers' showing the way into a small cabin (at 300 square feet with queen sized bed) dug into a mountain.

“What you get is complete darkness and candle-light for several days,” owner of the retreat said.

“Excellent for thinking things through and the candle-smoke odor is a bit of a high.”

A representative of Mr. Murphy added in:

“Yes, well there's a lot to consider, you know. We're not sure what Aaron is thinking at this time, what were his conclusions, but we need to be prepared.”

This could mean Mr. Rodgers is contemplating moving to another team, and if so a back-up for Jordan Love, currently back-up to Mr. Rodgers, would be needed.

“Yes, and you know Jimmy Garoppolo is out there. Plus he's considering stopping by for a day or two to join the darkness retreat, you know, to give it due consideration.”

Is it also conceivable Tom Brady might stop by?

Mr. Murphy has been reported enlivened by a recent announcement that Tom Brady is considering taking up a new profession—as stand-up comedian.

Tom Brady at half-time might do a world of good to Packer attendance records.

Apparently Mr. Brady is interested in exploring this avenue before taking on his FOX NFL announcing job in 2024.

Giselle, however, has said that if he does stop by the retreat to enter into meditation with Mr. Murphy and Mr. Garoppolo she will definitely not join the group.

“I see the attraction of a dark stuffy little cave dwelling to think things through,” she remarked. “But it's the diet of only water and three Ritz crackers a day that I would not tolerate.”

NFL fans are reported eager to learn results of these serious personal investigations, especially after Mr. Rodgers praised experience of the darkness retreat so highly.

That was prior to his visitation however.

Since finishing his meditation he has maintained silence on results, although friends note his appetite for lager has increased significantly.