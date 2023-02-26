NFL Houston Texans Take Responsibility For Dumpster Fires Still Burning Around The State

Houston, TX – A team executive held a press conference recently, acknowledging how long their NFL season had already been over.

“Look”, said the team rep. “We put our fans through a whole lot this year. Hell, nobody enjoyed watchin’ us unless you were rootin’ for the other team. And even then… I’m just sayin’. I’m not a political guy but I heard it that maybe it’s the gays or the blacks or the trans people or the illegals causin’ these fires but that ain’t the case. It’s definitely us. The giant trails of smoke, the waftin’ of burnin’ ash, the Oh My God when’s it ever gonna end, the Get Me The Hell Outta Here feelin’, the hopelessness, the desperation, the dismay, yeah that’s on us. That’s our fault. I just want the organization to own this before anyone else tries to shift the blame elsewhere. We did this.”

When asked how the team intended to extinguish the fires, the rep said, “Well fellas, our season is over. So we’re gonna let the Rockets handle that…” The NBA Houston Rockets currently own a 13-46 record in the Western Conference. “They’re a good team, right?”