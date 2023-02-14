AHTATT is Where It’s At

Do you like halftime shows, but hate football? I know I do, so finally there will be a show for me.

“All Half-Time All The Time” will show ONLY half time shows. Musicians and weird dancers in weirder costumes flying in wires, driving tanks, showing naked boobies, rockin' out, smashing stuff, taking a shit on stage, and singing while pregnant! Plus lots of dry ice smoke!

It will be half a monster truck rally, half a music concert, and half … whatever anyone can come up with. Maybe a comedian or two – thrown to the lions?! Football lions, that is – real lions would be cool, but a little too Roman for America’s gladiators.

So if you hate sports but like entertainment, then cut out the middle man and watch “AHTATT” this summer.