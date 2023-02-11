Tom Brady Wants To Buy The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Now that he has officially retired and is heading into the sports announcing booth, Tom Brady, ex-husband of the sexy, lasciviously sultry lingerie model Gisele Bundchen, says he would like to purchase the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

Brady said that he has the money and he knows that he can also get a loan from his sugar daddy, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.

Tom told Zorro La Bamba with The Sports Bet Gazette, that he spoke with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who stated that he would not mind being partners with him and become the owners of the Bucs.

Meanwhile, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw told reporters that his toe fungus infection has just about cleared up.