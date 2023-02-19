The Green Bay Packers Are Done With Aaron Rodgers!

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - (Sports Satire) - Well as most sports fans had an inkling, the Green Bay Packers organization has finally come to the conclusion that the team will be better off with Aaron Charles Rodgers, who turned 39, in December.

Rodgers did not endear himself to the team owners when during a game with the Detroit Lions, he put an electric crotch warmer in his uniform pants, and it shorted, causing a small fire on the sidelines.

Special Teams coach Rich Bisaccia said that the fire burned up 80 bottles of orange Gatorade, a training bike, and two helmets.

To make things worse the Detroit Lions beat the Packers 20-16 ending the Packs playoff drive.

SIDENOTE: Word on the streets of Green Bay is that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be giving Aaron a call.