Quarterback Scores Touchdown in Lawyer Football

Les Moonvest, a quarterback for the Maine Otters, ran the wrong way, towards his own end zone, and still scored a touchdown!

How did he do this?

Coach Timmy Poole O’Toole has said, “First, the only thing keeping in his brain is his helmet – not the sharpest snake in the schoolroom, if you know what I mean, which you probably don’t, but whatever. Les gets confused easily, so he must’ve seen something shiny in the stands and this frightened and confused him, so he ran back ‘home’ to keep the ball safe in the Otters’ zone.

“The ref called it, but that particular day was ‘Lawyer Appreciation Day’ – if you could imagine such a thing – and tons of lawyers spilled out of the stands to both defend and accuse Les of all kinds of things – sexual harassment of the ball, same with the ‘end zone’, assault and emotional battery of a referee, athletic doping via beer and pretzels with hot mustard … the list went on. So now, the lawyers are in charge and the ‘goal’ in the Otter’s end zone has been declared valid, until further proof can be found that a football game even took place that day. By the way, I’m quitting, I can’t stand American Lawyer Football.”

