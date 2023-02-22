Gov. Sarah Huckabee Says She Lost 6 Ounces On The Diet Popcorn Diet

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

"The Tub of Lard, is just predestined to be a milk cow." - DONALD TRUMP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - (Satire News) - The newly-elected governor of the "Anvil State" of Arkansas, Sarah "Ozark Fats" Huckabee has stated that she recently lost 6 ounces on the Diet Popcorn Diet.

The "Huckster" as her daddy Mike "Plain Jane" Huckabee calls her, weighs 241-pounds.

She said that she has tried all kinds of diets including the Water Only Diet, the Cashew Nuts Diet, the Sopapillas Only Diet, and the Mayonnaise Only Diet; but none worked worth a damn (her word).

In fact, "Ozark Fats," revealed that she actually gained weight on the Water Only Diet (water weight), as well as on the Mayonnaise Only Diet."

SIDENOTE: Donald Trump who cannot stand Sarah says that she once asked him if he would like to grab her pussy and he yelled out "Hell No! and I mean FUCK-HELL-NO!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

