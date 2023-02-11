Gov. Ron DeSantis Says That Trump Is So Fucking Fat He Makes Gov. Sarah "The Milk Cow" Huckabee Look Anorexic

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - (Satire News) - The man who hates Trump more than anyone is Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says if Trump suddenly turned into a doughnut, he would feed (him) to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee, who would no doubt eat him in less than 2 seconds.

DeSantis has said many times that the Trumptard has to finally accept the fucking fact that all he is now is just yesterday's news and live his life golfing, eating Big Macs, and dreaming about when he used to grab GOP women by their pussies.

Ronnie, as his secretary calls him remarked that Trump has gotten so damn fat that he makes Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee look downright anorexic.