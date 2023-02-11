Gov. Ron DeSantis Says That Trump Is So Fucking Fat He Makes Gov. Sarah "The Milk Cow" Huckabee Look Anorexic

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 February 2023

image for Gov. Ron DeSantis Says That Trump Is So Fucking Fat He Makes Gov. Sarah "The Milk Cow" Huckabee Look Anorexic
"Bozo is getting FATTER, and FATTER, and FATTER." -CLINT EASTWOOD

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - (Satire News) - The man who hates Trump more than anyone is Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says if Trump suddenly turned into a doughnut, he would feed (him) to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee, who would no doubt eat him in less than 2 seconds.

DeSantis has said many times that the Trumptard has to finally accept the fucking fact that all he is now is just yesterday's news and live his life golfing, eating Big Macs, and dreaming about when he used to grab GOP women by their pussies.

Ronnie, as his secretary calls him remarked that Trump has gotten so damn fat that he makes Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee look downright anorexic.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpRon DeSantisSarah Huckabee Sanders

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more