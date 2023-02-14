A Woman In Scotland Loses 89 Pounds In Two Weeks On The Sesame Seed Diet

GLASGOW, Scotland - (World Satire) - The United Kingdom's Ta Ta For Now News reports that a chambermaid from Old Kilt, Scotland, says that for the past 17 years she had been 93 pounds overweight.

Maddie McTissyfinch, 38, said that her great grandmother turned her on to the Sesame Seed Diet.

Tissy, as her gynecologist calls her decided to give it a bloody, bloomin' go and after just two weeks on "The Sesame Seed Diet," she lost an astoundingly amazing 89 pounds.

Miss McTissyfinch says that she has burned all of her old gigantic clothes, she now feels like she is lasciviously sexy, and she has even gotten herself a boyfriend, Wilmer Willowtroft, who is 10 years younger than her.

SIDENOTE: Maddie stated that Wils says if she loses 4 more pounds he'll marry her.