Fat-Butt Trump - as a Gentleman - Won't Call Ron DeSantis 'Meatball Ron' Anymore

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 19 February 2023

Ron DeSantis, in happier times.

Trump is in a secret PR war with DeSantis for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The Indian - American woman Nikki Haley also would like to be President.

Apparently in private conversations Trump has reportedly called DeSantis 'Meatball Ron' because of Ron's Italian heritage.

Recently on Trump's online site - Truth Social - Trump said Advisors had misheard him.

“I would never call that greasy 'Dago', 'Wop' DeSantis a bad name.

“I am a Gentleman.

“I might have given Hillary and Nancy a couple of humorous Nicknames - but they are White and aren't Dark - skinned and looking like Arabic Terrorists - as DeSantis does.

“He is very Dark - maybe it's his Mafia heritage.

“And that Nikki Haley - I gave her a top government job and she turns on me - no Loyalty.

“She thinks the world revolves around her - silly girl.

“Do the Voters really want a non-White person from India running the country? I don't think so.

“My Followers tell me they Worship and Want only me.

“I am still the Greatest."

It is clear that these three political figures have no lack of opinions about one another. In the future, it is hoped that their discourse will be more respectful and civil. Or at least they could throw some pies in each others faces, or something, just to lighten the mood.

Politicians!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
2024 Presidential ElectionRacism

