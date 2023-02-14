Brooklyn's Goombalini Crime Family Says Trump Will Not Be Able To Run In 2024 Because Both of His Legs Will Be In a Cast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

image for Brooklyn's Goombalini Crime Family Says Trump Will Not Be Able To Run In 2024 Because Both of His Legs Will Be In a Cast
Trump insulted the Goombalini family and they will never, ever forget it.

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - The Daily Max has just printed that the head of The infamous Goombalini mob family, Salvatore Goombalini, has stated that Don The Con (Trump) will not be able to run for president in the 2024 presidential campaign because he will have both of his legs in a cast.

Sal, who with his nine brothers run the underworld show in the "Big Apple" told DM writer the extremely sexy and gorgeous Savannah Stiletto that the Nazi ass kisser's ducks have fucking come home to roost, and the little quacking mofo's are not in a row and they won't fucking be in a row.

SIDENOTE: Former New York City Mayor Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani once said of Sal that he is such a mean, ruthless fella that just the thought of what he can actually do to an enemy makes him pee in his pants.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
2024 Presidential ElectionMafia

