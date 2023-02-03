Trump’s 2024 Oval Office in Folsom Prison

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Friday, 3 February 2023

image for Trump’s 2024 Oval Office in Folsom Prison
Add a Harmonica to That & You Got Yerself A 2024 President!

Trump may be the first president to hold office from within Folsom Prison. Where Johnny Cash once sang, I believe.

Insiders for Trump have said they still believe the disgraced former president will “rise to glory like Jesus” in 2024, even though he may be in prison.

His prison cell may try to look like the Oval Office, but will he be hosting any dignitaries from around the world? Perhaps after they have a body scan, with guard’s latex fingers probing their anuses for contraband, or have their birthday cakes inspected for files, cell phones, explosives, or transsexual porn magazines … then Donald may be able to pretend he has power from behind bars. Will the Chinese or Russians or Taliban show up with a carton of cigarettes as currency? And what if Donald is someone’s bitch by then? Will the foreign dignitaries have to “put up or shut up” and buy Donald’s ass for an hour from his pimp daddy?

“Nothing can keep a good god down!” declared the insider, who has identified as a “Jesus Freak and lovin’ it”.

2024 will be an interesting time for Donald and America to try and be great again (was it ever? in its own mind, maybe) from inside the stony Folsom lonesome, while Donald tries to learn to play a harmonica and sing like Johnny Cash.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
2024 Presidential ElectionDonald Trumpjohnny cash

