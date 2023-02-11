McDonalds Is Donating $43 Million To President Biden's 2024 Reelection Campaign

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 February 2023

image for McDonalds Is Donating $43 Million To President Biden's 2024 Reelection Campaign
"President Biden is the ONLY 2024 presidential candidate who has any sense." -McDONALDS

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) - The American Food News Agency has just informed the American public that the biggest fast food chain in the world has donated $43 million to President Joe Biden's 2024 Reelection Campaign.

A spokesperson said that after studying all of the choices, the burger giant has come to the conclusion that President Biden is their choice to continue with his "Bring Sense Back To America" Program.

Just because Trump the Chump eats over 3,000 Big Macs a year does not mean that he is going to receive even one red cent from McDonalds.

In Other News. The volcano that erupted in Iceland last week melted about 6 million pounds of ice.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
2024 Presidential ElectionJoseph BidenMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more