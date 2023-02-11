McDonalds Is Donating $43 Million To President Biden's 2024 Reelection Campaign

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) - The American Food News Agency has just informed the American public that the biggest fast food chain in the world has donated $43 million to President Joe Biden's 2024 Reelection Campaign.

A spokesperson said that after studying all of the choices, the burger giant has come to the conclusion that President Biden is their choice to continue with his "Bring Sense Back To America" Program.

Just because Trump the Chump eats over 3,000 Big Macs a year does not mean that he is going to receive even one red cent from McDonalds.

In Other News. The volcano that erupted in Iceland last week melted about 6 million pounds of ice.