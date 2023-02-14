President Obama Is Considering Running For President In 2024

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

image for President Obama Is Considering Running For President In 2024
"I will stomp the GOP candidate like he's a damn spider." PRESIDENT OBAMA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - Press Extra reports that President Obama is seriously considering running for president in 2024.

The former POTUS, who was one of the most popular, tallest, and good-humored presidents in the history of presidents, smiled as he spoke with Press Extra reporter Voodoo Dupree, and said that he misses the perks of being the leader of the free world.

When asked such as what, Obama grinned and said free food, free travel, free lodging, free beer, and access to the greatest pastry chef in America.

He then raised his eyebrows, and added, "Plus Michelle and I get free season tickets to see the Washington Commanders."

[EDITOR'S NOTE: For those who may not know, the Washington Commanders are the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

