Ivanka Says Her Sperm Donor Father Has The Intelligence of a Dog Biscuit

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 February 2023

image for Ivanka Says Her Sperm Donor Father Has The Intelligence of a Dog Biscuit
"Ivanka will never again speak to her evil father." -KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - Information guru Andy Cohen says he recently talked to Ivanka Trump over the phone.

He noted that she sounded better than ever about herself, her marriage, and the price of gasoline.

Cohen asked her if she ever talks to her daddy.

"Hell no, hell fucking no!" She shot back.

Ivanka commented that why in the world would she want to talk to a person who has become the most hated individual in the United States since Benedict Arnold.

Cohen remarked that she does have a point and wondered if she can ever forgive him.

Ivanka paused and said that the fucking Pacific Ocean will entirely dry up first.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIvanka Trump

