Trump's Personal Physician Says The Nazi Lover's Complexion Is Get Oranger and Oranger

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 February 2023

image for Trump's Personal Physician Says The Nazi Lover's Complexion Is Get Oranger and Oranger
Vegas oddsmakers say the odds of Trump becoming president are 219 billion to 1.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - It's no secret that Trump's face (and fat-as-shit) body is getting more orange by the day.

On a scale of 1 to 10, Melania's estranged husband is a 10 and getting even higher the more he fibs.

Brit comic Ricky Gervais says that the Trumpturd makes a carrot look pale-as-hell.

On the other hand, the man who lies at least 29 times a day (a total of 36,168 as this article went to press), says that now that he has hit the age of 76, he finds that more and more women (all Republicans) are literally begging him to grab them by their pussy. (Lie # 36,169). ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more