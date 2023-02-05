Trump University Is Being Sued Big Time!

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The state of New York has just filed a lawsuit against the fella who claims to have groped (or grabbed) the hooha's (pussies) of over 17 million women.

The New York attorney general stated that he has initiated a lawsuit against the person known as the fucked up flim flam man (i.e. Don The Con) in the amount of $13.2 billion.

Trump university had about as much credibility as the tooth fairy. DJT conned hundreds of thousands of individuals with his 'get rich quick' bullshit scheme, which many have said makes him America's undisputed "Bullshit Artist."

