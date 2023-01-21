Anti-Abortion March to DC - No More Abortion Pills and Trump Promotes Abstinance

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 21 January 2023

image for Anti-Abortion March to DC - No More Abortion Pills and Trump Promotes Abstinance
Meditation leads to collapsed uterus.

Anti-Abortion Women did their annual March to DC.

The leader, a dried up old Female (never married and a religious fanatic) - said - "We ain't done with Abortion yet!"

Next we need get rid of Abortion Pills - then we need to stop all Sex outside Marriage - (except for Congress and the Presidency).

Sex leads to Abortions.

We need Abortion Police like Iran has their Morals Police.

And Sex for Pleasure leads to too many unwanted, unplanned Children.

Luckily - Computers can monitor every Home - and interrupt all Sex for Pleasure.

As an incentive we are giving single young women who Toe the Abortion Line a Donald Trump Sexual Abstinence Medal.

This medal - with Trump's Face on it - shows they only have Sex to Procreate.

Trump has always been a great believer in Sexual Abstinence.

But unfortunately he had to produce Heirs.

And these women will go to the real White House - Mar a - Largo for a private interview with Trump. He will personally pin the Medals on these young women's bosoms.

This was all Trump's Idea.

He is always thinking of young Women and their Sex Lives.

Written by the Republican 'No Sex Hardly Ever' Writer Bot)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

