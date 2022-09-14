American Women Want to Ban the Casual Use of Viagra - It Leads to Abortions

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

image for American Women Want to Ban the Casual Use of Viagra - It Leads to Abortions
Keep it in your pants, fella.

(Virgins Against Viagra (V. A. V.) - is a new internet group - starting up in every state in America.)

We are tired of hearing about Abortion, Abortion, Abortion. We believe in No sex before marriage. We don't blame the women - as the devilish Men are great at talking a woman into premarital sex - said Miss Sally Saunders, a 40-year-old member.

A few drinks, some smooth talk by a good-looking guy - and pop - the legs fly open.

And the resulting pregnancies that need to be aborted? All the fault of the men and their use of Viagra.

If the men were in their normal state (half drunk and no Viagra), half of these pregnancies would not happen.

It is the Viagra that does it. Men can get it easily - and it's used by the young men as a party drug. Disgraceful.

If they do a total ban on Abortion - we also need a total ban on Viagra - unless medically needed by a recognized medical condition of

Impotence.

This total ban on abortion for women - but total freedom for men to use Viagra as much as they want is crazy.

And Sexist!

Cut the use of Viagra - and you cut the unwanted pregnancies and need for abortions - that is our opinion. And keep those legs crossed, Ladies!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
abortionViagra

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more