American Women Want to Ban the Casual Use of Viagra - It Leads to Abortions

(Virgins Against Viagra (V. A. V.) - is a new internet group - starting up in every state in America.)

We are tired of hearing about Abortion, Abortion, Abortion. We believe in No sex before marriage. We don't blame the women - as the devilish Men are great at talking a woman into premarital sex - said Miss Sally Saunders, a 40-year-old member.

A few drinks, some smooth talk by a good-looking guy - and pop - the legs fly open.

And the resulting pregnancies that need to be aborted? All the fault of the men and their use of Viagra.

If the men were in their normal state (half drunk and no Viagra), half of these pregnancies would not happen.

It is the Viagra that does it. Men can get it easily - and it's used by the young men as a party drug. Disgraceful.

If they do a total ban on Abortion - we also need a total ban on Viagra - unless medically needed by a recognized medical condition of

Impotence.

This total ban on abortion for women - but total freedom for men to use Viagra as much as they want is crazy.

And Sexist!

Cut the use of Viagra - and you cut the unwanted pregnancies and need for abortions - that is our opinion. And keep those legs crossed, Ladies!