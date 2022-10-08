GOP Proposed Total Abortion Ban Amended to "Only Permitted When Herschel Walker is the Father"

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 8 October 2022

image for GOP Proposed Total Abortion Ban Amended to "Only Permitted When Herschel Walker is the Father"
Lindsey Graham Proposed a Total Abortion Ban

Washington - Senator Lindsey Graham, after consultation with the Republican National Committee and his mentor Donald Trump, has decided to amend the proposed GOP total abortion ban, which doesn't allow the procedure in cases of rape or incest, to exclude cases in which the father of the fetus is determined to be former running back and GOP candidate for the Senate, Herschel Walker.

"This one time exclusion is completely necessary, I mean, Herschel just isn't the sharpest pencil in the box, and sleeps around a lot, but he's a good Republican and Trump cult supporter, so we need to go the extra mile for him" said Graham, the author of the current proposal.

"I support this change to the law" said Trump, who in the 1990's called himself a pro-lifer and has had numerous divorces and affairs. "As everyone knows the evil communist Democrats are spreading lies about the Herschel Walker abortion hoax, we've got to do something about it".

Walker's son, a staunch conservative, was his biggest critic during the last week.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

