Scum Travels Around the World like Daft Punk

Oh those wacky Brazilians!

They wanna be just like American scum! Will they take the long trek north to climb over the big wall?

Hell no, they got their own country and they want it back! Storm the Bastille! Is everybody gonna try to overthrow their government whenever they get bored or tired or they can’t get a half decent job as a bikini inspector?

Is this the new hobby of the world?

Granted, some people have been long overdue for a revolution. The Chinese and Iranians are perfect example. Overthrow, people! Storm and drang those places and kick your terrible leaders out of power.

Do all leaders eventually turn into scum?

What really blows my mind is … when a people have it relatively good (Brazilians aren’t starving, are they? Not on par with, say, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Palestine … the list goes on) they revolt. Why? Want a new iPhone? Who do you have to talk to so bad you need to destroy your nation?

Lulu won. Face it. Jair the Bozo was a dirty bitch who killed the rainforest and would’ve loved to suck Trump’s cock.

And that’s where this “revolution” has to be landed. At Trump’s feet. When America does something, it inspires the world to copy. Whether good or bad …

Please, world, stop emulating America … it’s a dying empire and has a lot of warts (which Trump tried to erase since he was a big one on America’s ass) … instead, listen to Daft Punk.

And enjoy a music revolution … ah yeah!