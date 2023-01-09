Trumpism Spreads to Brazil - Right Wing 'Brazil Nuts' Riot And Trash Brazil's Capitol

Trump is an infectious Plague, as well as a Person.

Brazil had their own Trump - ex - Presidente Bolsonaro - Rich and Corrupt - hacking down the Amazon Forest to make Money. (And maybe to put up Golf courses?)

Brazil also has its own Proud Boys and other racist Groups supporting Bolsonaro. And its Proud Girls and Proud Grandmas.

(The Grannies were some of the most vicious Rioters.)

They have their own ditzy Right wing blonde Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Named Carmela - who also believes in Jewish Space Lasers threatening the Earth - (unless we all start eating Bagels).

(A dyed Blonde, by the way.)

Newly elected president Lula. sort of a peaceful Biden figure - has his hands full dealing with the Nutsy right wing Bolsonaro Fanatics who want to destroy Brazilian Democracy - (just like in America).

The only difference is the Brazilians when they do political Riots - do it Samba Music - as they trash the Presidential buildings.

(Basil Blathering reports).