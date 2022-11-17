The CIA Has Learned That Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr. Is a Dues-Paying Member of The KKK

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Shock waves are resonating in the world of the GOP, as reports that one of the Trumpturd’s sons, Donald Jr., (aka Dopey) has been found to be a dues-paying member of the KKK.
Donnie Jr., who uses the KKK alias “Mimosa Mickey,” unequivocally denies the charges and notes that it is all nothing more than an illusion, a mirage, and a bunch of bunk fabricated by the anti-GOP songstress Celine Dion.
A spokesperson for the KKK stated that his macho organization would never accept a dainty, pantywaist fairy like Donald Trump Jr. to join it's hate-spewing ranks.
Meanwhile Donnie says that he has never heard of the KKK, Dixie, Confederates, or Taylor Swift.