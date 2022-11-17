The CIA Has Learned That Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr. Is a Dues-Paying Member of The KKK

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Shock waves are resonating in the world of the GOP, as reports that one of the Trumpturd’s sons, Donald Jr., (aka Dopey) has been found to be a dues-paying member of the KKK.

Donnie Jr., who uses the KKK alias “Mimosa Mickey,” unequivocally denies the charges and notes that it is all nothing more than an illusion, a mirage, and a bunch of bunk fabricated by the anti-GOP songstress Celine Dion.

A spokesperson for the KKK stated that his macho organization would never accept a dainty, pantywaist fairy like Donald Trump Jr. to join it's hate-spewing ranks.

Meanwhile Donnie says that he has never heard of the KKK, Dixie, Confederates, or Taylor Swift.