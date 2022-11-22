Trump Vows To Run In 2024 - Even If He Has To Campaign From Prison

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Half of the Republicans who voted for Trump in the 2020 election now all agree that they have no idea what the fuck they were thinking.

One huge Trumpturd supporter, 92-year-old Elmo Sylvan Yorkfork, who stands 5-foot-4, and weighs 373 pounds, said that his brother, who voted for Biden asked him if he had hit his head with a damn snow shovel.

Elmo replied that he hadn't, but he remarked that he has never been so ashamed, so embarrassed, and so fucked up at the fact that he voted for the MAGA bullshitter, not only once (legally) but then another four times (illegally).

Meanwhile the 'Orange Blossum Shithead' has vowed to run in 2024, even if he has to do it from his jail cell at Sing Sing Federal Prison.