The Donald Trump Holiday Video

Donald Trump is about to release a holiday video to his “thousands of friends and millions of admirers.” As Americans, most of us have much to be thankful for. We may be led by the most incompetent president in our nation’s history. We may be dealing with inflation and an economy that is tanking. We may have a stream of aliens flooding our borders, and we may have a deep state and a tech establishment that is intent on taking away our rights as free Americans.

Trump, however, goes on to remind us how thankful we can be that we are not dealing with some of the things he is: For example, you can be thankful:

-If scores of women have not falsely accused you of sexual misconduct.

-If ingrates—such as Ron DeSanctimonious, the very average governor of Florida—who owe everything in life that they have to you have not failed to show you the unconditional respect and loyalty you deserve.

-If your longtime accountant, whom you trusted unconditionally, has not committed tax fraud and now claims that you and your children knew what was going on.

-If you are not being pursued by malicious, incompetent prosecutors.

-If your favorite child does not desert you in a time of need despite all you have done for her.

That, of course, is not a complete list, but you get the idea. Of course, Trump goes on to remind us that we can also be particularly thankful for him and his willingness to forgo a leisurely and deserved retirement in order to make America great again.

Finally and unsurprisingly, Trump concludes with a plea for financial support. If you are interested in joining the millions of Americans who wish to support him, please send a check to: The Rightful President, Mar-a-Lago, Florida.