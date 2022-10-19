Lying Trump STILL Insists He Has Never Met or Even Knows Ghisliane Maxwell

Wednesday, 19 October 2022

image for Lying Trump STILL Insists He Has Never Met or Even Knows Ghisliane Maxwell
This photo clearly shows that Trump is a fucking liar about never having met Ghislaine Maxwell.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Well like they say in Iran, "Once a liar always a damn liar."

And those words certainly pertain to the former "Golfer-In-Chief," Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

For years and years "Toxic Trump" has insisted that he has never, ever met two of the world's biggest sexualatorial predators Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend/girl procurer Ghislaine Maxwell.

But ladies and gentlemen photos do not lie and like the culinary saying goes, "The proof is in the pudding."

Above is a photo of Trump and Maxwell, taken while they attended a 2019 campaign benefit in Cleveland, for none other than the "Lying Bastard" himself.

SIDENOTE: Trump still denies knowing Ghislaine, although info guru Andy Cohen provided this photo and six others to prove otherwise.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

