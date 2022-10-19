Lying Trump STILL Insists He Has Never Met or Even Knows Ghisliane Maxwell

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Well like they say in Iran, "Once a liar always a damn liar."

And those words certainly pertain to the former "Golfer-In-Chief," Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

For years and years "Toxic Trump" has insisted that he has never, ever met two of the world's biggest sexualatorial predators Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend/girl procurer Ghislaine Maxwell.

But ladies and gentlemen photos do not lie and like the culinary saying goes, "The proof is in the pudding."

Above is a photo of Trump and Maxwell, taken while they attended a 2019 campaign benefit in Cleveland, for none other than the "Lying Bastard" himself.

SIDENOTE: Trump still denies knowing Ghislaine, although info guru Andy Cohen provided this photo and six others to prove otherwise.