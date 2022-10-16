Trump's Personal Doctor Says His Balls Are Shrinking - Melania Asks WHAT'S Fooking New?

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Trump's favorite doctor, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, who the cheap, golf-obsessed, racist has never paid, noted that Trump has a condition known as Shrinky-Shrinky.

The good "Unpaid," doctor stated that the condition, in which the male gonads (balls) can shrink down to the size of marbles is caught from spending too much time in sand traps at golf courses.

The scientific term for Shrinky-Shrinky is Tinywhatafookis.

When Dr. Fu Fi asked Trump what Melania thought about his balls heading off into the sunset, he just shrugged his shoulders, took a bite out of his Big Mac and replied that Melania is much, much too busy with Bronny (her boyfriend LeBron James) to give a flying fuck about what is going on with him and his ball sack. ■