How To Get A Book On The New York Times Best Seller List

How to get on the New York Times best-seller list?

Easy! Oh, so easy.

Really?

Say a horse were to step over 250 pages of typing paper. Someone collected those pages of typing paper, bound them up in book form, and published copies. Nobody would buy that, right?

Okay, now say the same horse had a wealthy father-in-law who could spend $131,000 to buy copies of the book by the horse. Like BINGO! That horse's book would be on the New York Times best-sellers list.

What if the horse's book were just crap?

It doesn't matter. That horse would still be on the New York Times best-sellers list. Cows, monkeys, newscasters, anyone with an extra $131,000 to spend could get their book on the New York Times best-sellers list. $131,000 in book sales equals an instant spot on that list.

Well, not to disparage Jared Kushner effort's as a scribe, but his father-in-law, Donald Trump, spent the same amount of money on a book by Jared Kushner, and BINGO, Jared made it on the New York Times best-sellers list.

The stinkier part about the entire transaction is that Trump's $131,000 payment for Kushner's book came from two of Donald Trump's PAC committees.

People who contribute to PAC committees do so to help elect candidates and not to buy books written by the PAC leader's son-in-law. Their feelings might be, "So what if the kid can make it on the best-sellers list?"

The horse example and Jared Kushner's book smell like a lot of shenanigans. But, hey, maybe a good subject for a book?

