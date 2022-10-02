You still have three hundred pages to go in that book

Although you are nearly halfway through it, you still have more than 300 pages to go in the book that all of the critics say members of your generation need to read.

One critic said 'It covers a lot of ground, but this is the type of book that only comes along once in a generation. Consider yourselves lucky to be a member of that generation.'

Another critic opined 'This is a book that will change your whole perception of the world. The characterisation is on point, and it will leave you with a sense of wonder. A new Les Miserable for the 2020's'.

Yet another critic said 'In years to come people will ask you where you were when you read this book. Don't tell them. Secrets like this are best kept to yourselves.'

Unfortunately, by the time you have finished the book, the tiny amount of time it was suitable for will have passed.

Don't worry, you will be able to pick it up for £1.50 in a charity shop next month. A cheap present for all of your friends who might even thank you for it.