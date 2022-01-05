Crime Fiction Lover Receives 8 Richard Osman Books for Christmas

Crime fiction Fan Lorraine Johnson received eight Richard Osman books for Christmas. 6 copies of his first one The Thursday Murder Club, and two of his second, The Man Who Died Twice.

‘People think I like Cosy crime fiction’ stated Lorraine ‘because my Idiot husband Gary bought me an Agatha Christie once, and still bangs on about it. I like Gin. I really like Gin. I have dropped enough hints about getting more Gin for Christmas’.

Husband Gary bought her Gin but drank it in the shed two days before Christmas.

‘Now Tess Gerritson’ said Lorraine ‘That is a proper crime story, with all of the blood and gore. Give me that type of thing any day.'

Son Thomas looked at her and said ‘Mum, you hide behind the newspaper during Midsummer Murders. You like blood in the same way that a Conservative minister likes to proven wrong’.