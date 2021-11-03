If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency has revealed that the nation’s number one selling book on sex is “Achieving Orgasms For Fun and Profit.”

The book was written by Sherry Saxberger, who has been a Hooters Girl for three years.

Saxberger, has recently separated from her husband of six years on grounds of Libidonistic Nadaness.

This sexual dysfunction is actually more prevalent than previously believed.

Research studies show that Wyoming and Massachusetts are tied for the number of individuals who have LN, as it is referred to.

The two states each report that the LN number is 29,302. The state with the lowest number of LN cases is Texas, which only has 7.

Ms. Saxberger told ABNA reporter Mimosa Sabrosa that she first got the idea for the book when she was dating an exchange gynecologist from Mozambique.

SIDENOTE: Saxberge stated that she is already doing research for her second book, titled “Locating The G-Spot In 8 Easy Lessons.”