Queen Elizabeth Left £75,000 To Her Old Ballroom Dancing Instructor Len Goodman

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 13 October 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Left £75,000 To Her Old Ballroom Dancing Instructor Len Goodman
Len enjoyed dancing with Camilla, but he loved dancing with Queen Elizabeth.

LONDON - (Satire News) - King Charles III, has just informed the UK public that his mum, Queen Elizabeth bequeathed £75,000 [$84,900 US] to her former ballroom dancing instructor Len Goodman.

A Buckingham Palace employee noted that the queen really and truly loved ballroom dancing almost as much as she loved riding her favorite horse "Buffy" on her monthly fox hunts.

The unnamed employee said that the queen once confided in him that if she was 20 years younger, she would have invited Lenny to visit her at the palace for some tea, crumpets, and a bit of dancing merriment.

SIDENOTE: Queen Elizabeth was 96, and Goodman is 78.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Len GoodmanQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more