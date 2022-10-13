Queen Elizabeth Left £75,000 To Her Old Ballroom Dancing Instructor Len Goodman

LONDON - (Satire News) - King Charles III, has just informed the UK public that his mum, Queen Elizabeth bequeathed £75,000 [$84,900 US] to her former ballroom dancing instructor Len Goodman.

A Buckingham Palace employee noted that the queen really and truly loved ballroom dancing almost as much as she loved riding her favorite horse "Buffy" on her monthly fox hunts.

The unnamed employee said that the queen once confided in him that if she was 20 years younger, she would have invited Lenny to visit her at the palace for some tea, crumpets, and a bit of dancing merriment.

SIDENOTE: Queen Elizabeth was 96, and Goodman is 78.