LONDON - (Satire News) - Tickety Boo News reporter Grover Buck has just learned from an inside source at Buckingham Palace, that her majesty bequeathed her entire Petula Clark album collection to Simon Cowell.

Buck said that two of Queen Elizabeth's albums were "Petula Clark Sings The Songs of Louis Armstrong," and "Petula Sings Songs About The Alps."

Cowell reportedly said that the entire collection is valued at £24,000 [$26,480 US].

Simon, who is a music buff said that the single "Downtown," was actually written by an RAF pilot who had flown bombing missions over Germany during World War II.

SIDENOTE: Petula played a special concert for Queen Elizabeth's birthday in 1966.