Trump Totally Disappointed and Devastated As Only 19 People Attend His Atlanta, Georgia "Super MAGA Rally"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 26 September 2022

image for Trump Totally Disappointed and Devastated As Only 19 People Attend His Atlanta, Georgia "Super MAGA Rally"
"No BITCH, you got your fat fucking orange ass kicked from Maine to Hawaii!" -VP KAMALA HARRIS

ATLANTA, Georgia - (Satire News) - The person who spent way too much time on the golf course, when he should have been running the country (Donald Trump) is positively devastated as his latest 2024 campaign rally only drew 19 people.

A rep for his campaign said that they were expecting over 27,000 to show up.

Reporter Wyatt St. Yuma with The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper wrote that out of the 19, who attended the LIMP TRUMP rally, 7 were reporters for GOP publications, and 3 were security guards.

St. Yuma noted that the ONLY recognizable person in attendance with Trump's only friend, Fox News host Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more