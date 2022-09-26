Trump Totally Disappointed and Devastated As Only 19 People Attend His Atlanta, Georgia "Super MAGA Rally"

ATLANTA, Georgia - (Satire News) - The person who spent way too much time on the golf course, when he should have been running the country (Donald Trump) is positively devastated as his latest 2024 campaign rally only drew 19 people.

A rep for his campaign said that they were expecting over 27,000 to show up.

Reporter Wyatt St. Yuma with The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper wrote that out of the 19, who attended the LIMP TRUMP rally, 7 were reporters for GOP publications, and 3 were security guards.

St. Yuma noted that the ONLY recognizable person in attendance with Trump's only friend, Fox News host Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld.