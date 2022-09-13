Sasquatch AKA Big Foot Spotted In Rhode Island

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

image for Sasquatch AKA Big Foot Spotted In Rhode Island
"Big" or "Sasquatch" was first spotted over 200 years ago.

TARANTULA FUR, Rhode Island - (Satire News) - Big Foot, the ape-like creature that resides in the forests of the Left Coast has been spotted on the extreme Right Coast.

An expert on Sasquatch, or Big Foot te creature is referred to by many, was seen climbing a papaya tree near the town of Tarantula Fur, which is noted for having more tarantulas, than any city in the world.

The expert who has been identified by RumorLand News writer Zackary Yukon as Beth May Fruxbrew, noted that the wild, hairy humanoid creature has so far eluded being captured due to the fact that it can run at speeds of up to 85 mph.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
BigfootRhode Islandsasquatch

