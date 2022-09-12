The CIA Says The State of Wyoming Will Have To Reverse All of The Votes Cast For Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 September 2022

image for The CIA Says The State of Wyoming Will Have To Reverse All of The Votes Cast For Trump
Reports are that these shirts are so cheaply made that they fall apart after only two washings.

CHEYENNE, Wyoming - (US Satire) - President Biden has received and read the CIA report on voting irregularities found in Wyoming regarding the 2020 Presidential Election count.

A spokesperson for the CIA stated that GOP members who were on the Wyoming State Vote Watching Committee reportedly threw away over 7,000 voting tickets that showed the voter voted for Joseph Biden.

According to a story written by Dylan Fresco with The Watchdog News Agency, one of the GOP members of the state committee revealed, on condition of total and complete anonymity, that she was forced by a high ranking state GOP state director, to alter the voting tickets to show that voters who cast their vote for Joe Biden would be electronically manipulated to show as being cast for Donald Trump.

SIDENOTE: As a result the FBI is investigating a total of 28 GOP members who cheated their red state asses off, but as they say in Iowa, the fucking chickens have come home to roost.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

