Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling Compared To O.J., Jim Jones, and Benedict Arnold

The creator of Harry Potter is a villain ranked right up there with O.J., Jim Jones, and Benedict Arnold. What thumb-sucking moron could have created that lineup? Why not throw in Adolf Hitler? Lucifer should also be in the running. And then there’s his 3rd-grade teacher, who flunked him.

It all started because a guy named Salman Rushdie wrote a very abstract book about immigration from India to England. Some Muslims interpreted it as a no, no of their religion. So Ayatollah Khomeini issued a Fatwa, and the book became an immediate best seller.

Forget that you need a road map and GPS to follow the maze-like plot.

Regardless, Salman Rushdie was nearly stabbed to death by someone carrying out the Fatwa almost 30 years after it was issued, and J.K.Rowling condemned Rushdie's attack. She voiced criticism, sighting it as a stab at free speech.

Afterward, she was compared to O.J., Jim Jones, and Benedict Arnold and received death threats for condemning Rushdie's attack.

It’s almost comparable (in a twisted way, also in need of a road map) to someone stealing Top Secret documents, hiding them in a basement, then his supporters blame the FBI and the Attorney General for taking the stolen Top Secret documents back.

The FBI and the Attorney General would be in excellent company if placed alongside J.K. Rowlings.

