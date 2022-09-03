Flordia Governor De Santis to Ban all Books about the Civil War - 'They Mention Slavery'

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 3 September 2022

image for Flordia Governor De Santis to Ban all Books about the Civil War - 'They Mention Slavery'
Ron DeSantis - beating the drum for populism

Gov, de Santis in his Dictatorial way of ruling Florida - is going to ban all books about the Civil war from Florida Schools.

"It is still controversial on who won the War - and they invariably bring in Slavery of Blacks as a main reason for the war. Which has never been proven and is a divisive idea.

“Just because the whole economy revolved around Cotton, and the Blacks picked all the Cotton - it is wrong to assume rich planters would be economically ruined if Blacks were freed.

“The slave owners were high minded, moral people - and only fought the War over the theoretical Idea of States Rights.

“So, along with no books on Gays, or Blacks in American History, there will now be no books on the Civil war. That should solve the problem.

“We are, however, putting out a list of approved schoolbooks about the Klan in Florida - as they were hard working citizens and did a lot of good for their communities.

“The leaders of most towns in Florida - in the past - were Klan leaders. While the Blacks were being lazy and disreputable - the Klan businessmen were building the Florida we know today. They built everything you see in Florida - (with Black labor of course).

“Their descendants put me in office - so I could Rule in the old Southern Manner. Florida Klan Day will now be now the first Monday of October. "

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

