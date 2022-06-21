Ron DeSantis and the CIA Might Be Feeling Itchy

Gustavo Petro, the leftist ex-rebel fighter with the M-19 guerrilla movement, won Colombia’s presidential election on Sunday.

Ron DeSantis isn’t happy about the election, so everyone should take notice! When a Florida governor cares about the president of another country – who fuckin’ cares!

The Columbian prez hasn’t said anything about DeSantis, who is still working out at the Don’t Say Gay Gym, flexing his muscles, staring at guy’s crotches, wondering if the Columbian Prez interrupt the massive Florida cocaine supply.

And, of course, the CIA love to kill presidents from foreign countries, especially those in Central or South America. How long until their trigger fingers get too itchy for them to mind their own business?

So please book your vacation to Columbia ASAP or else you may get caught in the cross-fire.

Viva Coca!