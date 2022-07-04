Ron DeSantis Rides the Donkey Cock

A new Disneyland ride called the “Donkey Cock” – half donkey, half rooster (a loveable and wacky new character soon to appear in Disney’s latest racist cartoon movie, though a name for the character has still to be finalized) – will soon be unveiled, and Disney wants to bury the hatchet in Ron DeSantis – no, sorry, “with” was the word I meant, not ‘in’. Right, so.

A spokesman for DeSantis has said that Ron loves rides and donkeys and roosters, and despite there being bad blood between himself and Mickey Mouse, he really is a good guy and would love to show good faith by riding as much Donkey Cock as possible.

He promises to ride it all day and night if it means good feelings and stimulating conversations with Mickey. He’ll ride it up and down, and no matter if his wife isn’t OK with it, Ron says he’s doing it for the “good vibrations” and “that deep down feeling I get whenever I do something nice for people”.

If the ride goes over well enough, other Disneyland visitors may be riding the Donkey Cock as much as Ron did. Mom, dad and the 2.5 kids. Fun for the whole family!