Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Homework in Florida

Ron De Santis wants American veterans to happily volunteer to enter the Florida school system to teach “these goddamn kids how to be a man!” Well, he didn’t say that in so many words … he used other carefully chosen words to not sound TOO Nazi, just enough Nazi to appeal to his fellow Nazi Floridians. (Man, that’s a whole lotta Nazi!)

If a Marine Drill Sergeant stomps boots into a classroom and scares children “straight”, then Ron is happy. “Whaddaya mean you love rainbows, maggot? Drop and give me fifty!” (He said ‘maggot’, not what the stinking liberal media made you think he said.)

Ron is a smart man. He has good ideas that always work. Screaming at children always proves who be da big man on campus!

His next idea was inspired by what, I believe, Ohio was thinking of doing when it came to teaching American school children about World War Two and the Germans (not Nazis, just keep it neutral with ‘Germans”) and the Holocaust. Teach them BOTH sides of the story. Just like when Trump said there were good people and bad people “on both sides”, which emboldened American racist scum into being more vocal about being American racist scum.

Ron has told the Florida school system to “buy Hitler’s book, lots of them, time to teach both sides”.

So kids in Florida schools, in case you hated being the laughing stock of the rest of the country, you will soon be reading “Mein Kampf”, a book written by Adolf Hitler, expressing the kind of world he wanted to create for himself and people like him. This book was published before World War Two – so one could say he gave fair warning. (Is this Ron’s fair warning to the American Left?)

(Beware: fascists often write books. The Art of the Deal; Mao’s Little Red Book; Nixon’s tape recorder, with only a few missing minutes; George W Bush’s crayon drawings stapled together to show his mommy how he was a big strong president …)

The Bible and Mein Kampf … what more does an American child need to learn about history?

And once you’re finished those two masterpieces of idiocy, you will still have the drill sergeant screaming in your faces to be more like him and Ron and the other people who tried to overthrow the country – but first you need to get your damn hair cut, take off that dress and put on some chinos, and stop wearing make-up, you’re a boy, goddamn it, buncha hippies!