Wow! Finally, a woman will get to go to the moon and presumably walk on the lunar surface. The blast off to the moon will happen late in 2025 aboard the Artemis III mission.

Given that all systems are GO to the moon with a promised walk on the lunar surface, slipping free of the surly bonds of the earth, will the lucky lady have health rights and control of her own body, or will the Supreme Court continue to dictate her rights while she's walking on the lunar surface?

Big candy treats for the ladies to walk on the moon, but control of their eggs will still belong to the male majority members of the US Supreme Court.

The moon is supposed to be a springboard for a future trip to Mars.

Mars is known as the red planet because it is red. Could it have turned red due to a nuclear war, sending survivors to planet earth in a spacecraft filled with animal DNA in test tubes? And was that spacecraft captained by a guy called Noah? Did time and the bible eventually identify the spacecraft as an ark floating on water rather than a spacecraft traveling through space?

Or maybe a war on the red planet was the result of a megalomaniac short guy invading a neutral country, and a nuclear power plant was accidentally hit?

Hopefully, by 2025 women who go to Mars will have jurisdiction over their bodies, and the long arm of the male-dominated US Supreme Court will not extend to Mars.

God speed.

