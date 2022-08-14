There are 5,000 Satellites In Earth Orbit - Just Shoot a Bunch Up - or Have a Plan?

There are two ways to handle things in Life, just do it - or have a Plan.

The second one works better most of the time.

On Earth - most of the scientifically advanced nations think the best way to launch space satellites is Just do it. Shoot a bunch up.

So, what if you puncture the Space stations - (China has one now) - or wipe out a communications satellite, affecting cell phone users.

The other option is to have long steel Lego type beams in space at the geostationary point (best for satellites) - and slot them into spaces along the beams. So, they don't go wandering all over the heavens sky wreaking mayhem. The beams could have solar panels for steady power.

But now thanks to President Obama commercializing space - we have billionaire Robber Barons, like Jeff Bezos, just shooting satellites up wherever they please. The Wild West Guys of the space Frontier.

What happens when there are 10, 000 of them up there, or more?

Fireworks.