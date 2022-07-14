NASA's New $10.3 Billion Space Telescope Is Astoundingly Astounding!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 14 July 2022

image for NASA's New $10.3 Billion Space Telescope Is Astoundingly Astounding!
"I have to say that NASA did a fucking good job on this baby!" -ELON MUSK

HOUSTON, Texas - (Satire News) - Spaced Out Weekly Magazine reports that everyone at NASA is very excited at the sucess that the Bill Nelson Space Telescope is having.

Space experts state that the $10.3 billion infrared space observation telescope will most probably pay for itself in seven months.

The telescope named The James Webb Space Telescope has already discovered, a previously undiscovered planet.

The planet has been named Planet Dr. Jill, after President Joe Biden's teacher wife first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

POTUS said that there were actually three choices for the new planet, Planet Joey (after the president), Planet Nancy (after Pelosi), and of course the name winner Planet Dr. Jill.

SIDENOTE: Russian President Valdimir Nikita "The Evil Invader" Putin has threatened to shoot down the American space telescope. President Biden informed Putin via a tweet message, that if he does, then he (Biden) will launch half a dozen of America's most powerful missiles toward Russia that will wipe out 99.7% of Moscow.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hubble telescopeNASASpacetelescope

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more