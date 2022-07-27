Bezos-Musk Inc., Plans To Develop A Spaceship That Can Carry 900 Passengers and 200 Animals

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

image for Bezos-Musk Inc., Plans To Develop A Spaceship That Can Carry 900 Passengers and 200 Animals
"Elon hates the Trumptard more than I hate my hemorrhoids." -RUDY GIULIANI

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The largest corporation in the entire world, Bezos-Musk Inc., which is bigger than Coca Cola, Ford Motors, Exxon-Mobil, McDonalds, and Paul Bunyan Brand Condoms combined, is in the early planning stages of developing a spaceship that can carry 900 Mars-bound passengers and 200 animals.

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed "Space Master," says that he has been thinking about this humongous spaceship ever since he was 7-months-old.

Musk says that he will charge each one of the 900 passengers $2 million for the thrill of journeying to the reddish planet, Mars.

Meanwhile Jeff Bezos says that he is perfectly fine with both of his feet remaining firmly planted on the ground, thank you.

SIDENOTE: Elon Musk has publicly stated that in the case of the old predatorial, Vietnam War draft-dodging, anti-American douche bag (Trump), he will wave the $2 million ticket fee and the wrinkled old Pussy Grabber can make the trip free of charge, that way EVERY Democratic man, woman, and child residing in the good ol' USA, can say, "THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskJeff BezosSpace

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more