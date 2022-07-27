Bezos-Musk Inc., Plans To Develop A Spaceship That Can Carry 900 Passengers and 200 Animals

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The largest corporation in the entire world, Bezos-Musk Inc., which is bigger than Coca Cola, Ford Motors, Exxon-Mobil, McDonalds, and Paul Bunyan Brand Condoms combined, is in the early planning stages of developing a spaceship that can carry 900 Mars-bound passengers and 200 animals.

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed "Space Master," says that he has been thinking about this humongous spaceship ever since he was 7-months-old.

Musk says that he will charge each one of the 900 passengers $2 million for the thrill of journeying to the reddish planet, Mars.

Meanwhile Jeff Bezos says that he is perfectly fine with both of his feet remaining firmly planted on the ground, thank you.

SIDENOTE: Elon Musk has publicly stated that in the case of the old predatorial, Vietnam War draft-dodging, anti-American douche bag (Trump), he will wave the $2 million ticket fee and the wrinkled old Pussy Grabber can make the trip free of charge, that way EVERY Democratic man, woman, and child residing in the good ol' USA, can say, "THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!